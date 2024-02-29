Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,269. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 159.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.