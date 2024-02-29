Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$84.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.22. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3798371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.08.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

