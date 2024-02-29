Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

