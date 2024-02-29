Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Sells 647 Shares of Stock

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.49. 596,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

