Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of IINNW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

