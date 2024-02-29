Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance
Shares of IINNW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.46.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile
