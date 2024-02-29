Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Holdings Boosted by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 6.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INSE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 131,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,152. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.