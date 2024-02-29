Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $239.85

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.85 and last traded at $239.37, with a volume of 93029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

