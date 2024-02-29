Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,449. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 79.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.