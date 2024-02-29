International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 20,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

