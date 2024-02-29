International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.880-2.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. International General Insurance also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.650-0.650 EPS.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of IGIC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,914. The stock has a market cap of $576.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 12.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.