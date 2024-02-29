International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
International Seaways has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.