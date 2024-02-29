International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

International Seaways has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $213,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.