inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.0 million-$30.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.0 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,991. inTEST has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get inTEST alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 238.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 562,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in inTEST by 402.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 105.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 300.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 79,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.