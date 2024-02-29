Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3,501,385 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

