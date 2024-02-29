Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 160.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,715. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

