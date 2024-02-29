Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

