Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $45.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
