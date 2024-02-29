Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.83

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 16811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.