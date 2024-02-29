Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading 13.4% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

