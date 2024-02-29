IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSML traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 1,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

