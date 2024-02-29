iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 269,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,254. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

