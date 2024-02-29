iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 7,887,495 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

