iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $511.03. 2,924,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,987. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.90. The company has a market cap of $395.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

