iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 425.4% from the January 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 340,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 292,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,330. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

