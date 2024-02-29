iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,243. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

