iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 56,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 92,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,009,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.