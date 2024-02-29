iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.23

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 60200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

