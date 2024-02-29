iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

