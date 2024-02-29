iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.16

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 80741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

