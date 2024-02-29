iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.60. 18,298,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,362,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

