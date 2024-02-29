iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $650.83

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $650.83 and last traded at $650.49, with a volume of 724909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $634.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.26.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,597,000 after buying an additional 466,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,707,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.