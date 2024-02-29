iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.20

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.20 and last traded at $179.79, with a volume of 31689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
