Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.68. 653,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock worth $1,333,676. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

