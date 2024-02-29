Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.77 million. Itron also updated its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Itron Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 267,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

