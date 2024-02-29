Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

IZOZF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

