Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Third Point LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 3.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Jacobs Solutions worth $245,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $146.53. 160,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,802. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.