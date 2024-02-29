Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 416,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,756. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

