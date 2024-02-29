Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 648.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.