Jason Waldron Sells 11,226 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,537,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

