JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 477.1% in February

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. JE Cleantech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

