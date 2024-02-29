Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of JRSH stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,279. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.