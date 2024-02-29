Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
Shares of JRSH stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,279. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.83.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
