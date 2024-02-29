Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Jet2 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

