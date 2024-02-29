Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $387.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $387,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.16. The stock had a trading volume of 185,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,505. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $242.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

