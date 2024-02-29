Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,656 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.67. 3,089,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,403. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

