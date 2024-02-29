Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 8,004 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 896,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

