JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 28.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) fell 28.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.83). 270,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 307,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.95 ($1.17).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £137.44 million, a PE ratio of -728.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.18.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Chris Russell acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £64,600 ($81,938.10). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

