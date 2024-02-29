JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is BOS Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.43 during trading on Thursday. 5,457,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

