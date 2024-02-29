K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
K9 Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
K9 Gold Company Profile
K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.
