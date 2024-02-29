Kaspa (KAS) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.95 billion and $87.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,857,076,077 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,849,435,169.89822. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17422815 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $135,204,870.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

