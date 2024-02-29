Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

