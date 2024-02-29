Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90.
About Kingspan Group
