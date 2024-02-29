Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 3,668 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.59. 1,827,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

