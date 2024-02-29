Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 2,218 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 90,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a PE ratio of 913.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

